TD Securities Trims Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY) Target Price to C$28.00

Neighbourly Pharmacy (TSE:NBLY – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by TD Securities from C$29.00 to C$28.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on NBLY. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$25.00 to C$23.00 in a research report on Friday. Cormark reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$36.00 to C$35.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Neighbourly Pharmacy from C$26.50 to C$24.50 in a research report on Friday.

Neighbourly Pharmacy Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of TSE:NBLY opened at C$18.90 on Friday. Neighbourly Pharmacy has a 52-week low of C$18.25 and a 52-week high of C$25.76. The firm has a market capitalization of C$843.70 million and a P/E ratio of 82.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$20.75 and a 200-day moving average price of C$22.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.74, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.36.

About Neighbourly Pharmacy

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc owns and operates a chain of retail pharmacies in Canada. The company sells prescription medication, confections and food, over the counter drugs, and health and beauty aids. It operates pharmacies in 275 locations under the various banners, such as IDA/Guardian, Pharmachoice, Pharmasave, Remedy's RX, and Drug Trading.

