Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI) Stock Holdings Decreased by Gamco Investors INC. ET AL

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL reduced its position in Team, Inc. (NYSE:TISI – Get Rating) by 93.0% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 984,858 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Team were worth $390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Team during the first quarter worth approximately $40,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Team in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its stake in Team by 83.4% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 54,956 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,987 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in Team by 349.9% in the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 77,438 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 60,226 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in Team in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000.

NYSE TISI traded down $0.18 during trading on Monday, reaching $6.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,808. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.39 million, a PE ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.67. Team, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.53 and a 1-year high of $16.40.

Team ( NYSE:TISI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The business services provider reported ($5.24) earnings per share for the quarter. Team had a negative return on equity of 186.85% and a net margin of 8.81%. The firm had revenue of $202.28 million during the quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Team from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th.

Team, Inc engages in the provision of digitally-enabled asset performance assurance and optimization solutions. It operates through the following segments: Inspection and Heat Treating (IHT), Mechanical Services (MS), and Quest Integrity. The Inspection and Heat Treating segment offers conventional and advanced non-destructive testing (NDT) heat treating and thermal services, tank management, and pipeline integrity solutions, as well as associated engineering and condition assessment services.

