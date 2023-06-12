TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA) Shares Purchased by Marshall Wace LLP

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of TEGNA Inc. (NYSE:TGNA – Get Rating) by 83.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,696 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 998,311 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.98% of TEGNA worth $46,506,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in TEGNA by 555,167.0% during the 1st quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,554,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,553,768 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in TEGNA by 318.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,573,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198,044 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Alpine Associates Management Inc. now owns 3,990,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,549,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,166 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in shares of TEGNA by 164.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,705,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,213,000 after purchasing an additional 1,061,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TEGNA by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,845,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,741,000 after purchasing an additional 895,390 shares during the last quarter. 87.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TEGNA Price Performance

TGNA stock traded up $0.17 on Monday, reaching $16.44. The company had a trading volume of 1,724,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,982,774. TEGNA Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.09 and a 1 year high of $22.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.38 and its 200 day moving average is $18.19. The company has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 0.60.

TEGNA Announces Dividend

TEGNA ( NYSE:TGNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $740.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $746.00 million. TEGNA had a net margin of 18.50% and a return on equity of 20.62%. On average, research analysts forecast that TEGNA Inc. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a dividend of $0.095 per share. This represents a $0.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. TEGNA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on TGNA. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of TEGNA from $20.00 to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on TEGNA from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TEGNA in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About TEGNA

(Get Rating)

TEGNA Inc, a media company, provides broadcast advertising and marketing products and services for businesses. The company operates 47 television stations in 39 markets of the United States that produce local programming, such as news, sports, and entertainment. It offers local and national non-political advertising; political advertising; production of programming from third parties; production of advertising materials; and digital marketing services, as well as advertising services on the stations' Websites, tablets, and mobile products.

Featured Articles

