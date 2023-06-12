Telcoin (TEL) Trading 11% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Telcoin (TEL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 12th. Over the last week, Telcoin has traded down 11% against the dollar. Telcoin has a total market capitalization of $73.75 million and $481,697.65 worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0013 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001239 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin’s launch date was December 29th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,088,740,237 tokens. Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in. Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin. The Reddit community for Telcoin is https://reddit.com/r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Telcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin (TEL) is a cryptocurrency used as a medium of exchange, reserve asset, and protocol token on a user-owned, decentralized financial platform. The platform enables users to access and use decentralized financial products globally, and Telcoin incentivizes telecoms and active users to provide value-added services to end-users. By aligning around this platform, Telcoin aims to provide every mobile phone user in the world with fast and affordable, user-owned financial products, which are better than traditional banking services.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Telcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Telcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

