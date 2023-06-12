Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tenaz Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:ATUUF – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, a growth of 1,300.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Tenaz Energy Stock Up 15.8 %

Tenaz Energy stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $1.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,085. Tenaz Energy has a 12-month low of $1.03 and a 12-month high of $1.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.58.

Get Tenaz Energy alerts:

About Tenaz Energy

(Get Rating)

See Also

Tenaz Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. It conducts development of a semi-conventional oil project in the Rex member of the Upper Mannville group at Leduc-Woodbend in central Alberta. The company was founded on June 8, 2007 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Tenaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.