The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $51.61.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $52.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th.

Get Bank of New York Mellon alerts:

Bank of New York Mellon Trading Up 1.3 %

BK opened at $44.43 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.73. Bank of New York Mellon has a 1-year low of $36.22 and a 1-year high of $52.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Bank of New York Mellon Announces Dividend

Bank of New York Mellon ( NYSE:BK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.45%. Bank of New York Mellon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Analysts predict that Bank of New York Mellon will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 28th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is 46.84%.

Institutional Trading of Bank of New York Mellon

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BK. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Bank of New York Mellon by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.6% in the first quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,856 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $630,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Bank of New York Mellon by 2.0% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 12,274 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 2.2% in the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $513,000 after buying an additional 242 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 1.7% in the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 14,451 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Bank of New York Mellon Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of New York Mellon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of New York Mellon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.