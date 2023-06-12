The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Given Consensus Rating of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Get Rating) (TSE:BNS) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $86.43.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Barclays downgraded Bank of Nova Scotia from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Bank of Nova Scotia from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 6th.

Bank of Nova Scotia Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE:BNS traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.37. The stock had a trading volume of 203,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,390,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.46. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1-year low of $45.26 and a 1-year high of $63.75. The company has a market capitalization of $59.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.02.

Bank of Nova Scotia Increases Dividend

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Rating ) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 24th. The bank reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.07). Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.99% and a net margin of 14.16%. The business had revenue of $5.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.91 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.7851 dividend. This represents a $3.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This is an increase from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 59.92%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BNS. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $222,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 159,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,236,000 after acquiring an additional 18,647 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,343,541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $269,101,000 after purchasing an additional 108,043 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Portfolios Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the first quarter worth approximately $2,455,000. Finally, Ruggaard & Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 1st quarter valued at $503,000. 45.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury and smaller operating segments.

