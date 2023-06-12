The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) Stock Position Decreased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) by 60.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,304 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 14,301 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $705,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HIG. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,134,713 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,185,280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,383,232 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 99.3% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,033,438 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,399,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,314 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 722.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 757,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $54,367,000 after purchasing an additional 665,100 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. grew its position in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 162.8% in the 3rd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 584,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,189,000 after purchasing an additional 361,980 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,074,000. Institutional investors own 89.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on HIG. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $78.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. 888 reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $92.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.15.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:HIG traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $71.18. The stock had a trading volume of 351,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,006,587. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The company has a market cap of $22.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.17 and a 12-month high of $79.44. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.96 and its 200-day moving average is $73.02.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.68. The business had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 7.91 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.26%.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.