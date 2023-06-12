The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Stake Cut by Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC reduced its holdings in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 67,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. 78.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Stephens dropped their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded Kroger from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.31.

In related news, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total transaction of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares in the company, valued at $1,336,009.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, VP Todd A. Foley sold 3,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.95, for a total value of $182,400.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,456 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,009.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 136,091 shares of company stock valued at $6,584,518 over the last quarter. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of KR traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $46.38. 4,099,142 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,321,601. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $52.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $33.28 billion, a PE ratio of 15.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.47.

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

