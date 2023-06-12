The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSEAMERICAN:LGL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

The LGL Group stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.43. The LGL Group has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $15.15. The company has a market cap of $24.62 million, a PE ratio of -1.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in The LGL Group by 2.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 98,970 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after buying an additional 2,618 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in The LGL Group by 21.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 93,887 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 16,570 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the third quarter worth $121,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in The LGL Group during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in The LGL Group by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.55% of the company’s stock.

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of frequency and spectrum control products in the United States and internationally. The company offers NTP Servers, broadband amplifiers, RF distribution, 1PPS distribution, and fiber optic distribution.

