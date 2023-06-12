The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Receives $11.78 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.78.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MAC shares. VNET Group reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Macerich in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Macerich in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. They set a “sell” rating and a $8.50 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Macerich from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th.

Shares of NYSE MAC opened at $11.21 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.02, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.11. Macerich has a 1-year low of $7.40 and a 1-year high of $14.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.92 and a 200-day moving average of $11.24.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.07%. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -170.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in shares of Macerich by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 82,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $932,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Macerich by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in shares of Macerich in the 3rd quarter valued at $2,699,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new position in Macerich during the fourth quarter worth about $116,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Macerich by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 241,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,719,000 after purchasing an additional 45,481 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Macerich Co operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, ownership, development, redevelopment, management, and leasing of regional and community shopping centers located throughout the United States. The company was founded by Mace Siegel Dana K. Anderson, Arthur M. Coppola and Edward C.

