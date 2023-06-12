The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) Position Lifted by Townsquare Capital LLC

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Timken were worth $1,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Timken by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,620,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $390,875,000 after acquiring an additional 736,067 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Timken by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 26,957 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after acquiring an additional 2,256 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 116,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,253,000 after buying an additional 2,686 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 7,243 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Timken by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,640,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TKR. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Timken from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Timken from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Timken from $89.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.78.

Timken stock traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $84.15. 249,626 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,978. The firm has a market cap of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $77.49. The Timken Company has a 1-year low of $50.85 and a 1-year high of $89.40.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. Timken had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 20.72%. Timken’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Timken Company will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 15th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. This is a boost from Timken’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Timken’s payout ratio is currently 23.61%.

In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 23,232 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $1,713,824.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,259,959.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 24,851 shares of Timken stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.74, for a total transaction of $1,832,512.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 383,082 shares in the company, valued at $28,248,466.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 9.89% of the company’s stock.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

