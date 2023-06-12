The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Two Sigma Advisers LP

Two Sigma Advisers LP cut its holdings in shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,582,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 251,400 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned approximately 0.74% of Wendy’s worth $35,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Wendy’s by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 43,385 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 0.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 171,098 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 591 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in Wendy’s by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 74,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 14,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Wendy’s by 9.4% in the second quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,454 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wendy’s Stock Performance

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.12 on Monday, reaching $22.10. 2,832,310 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,823,043. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 2.50. The Wendy’s Company has a 52 week low of $17.03 and a 52 week high of $23.90. The firm has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.92.

Wendy’s Dividend Announcement

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Wendy’s had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The company had revenue of $528.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.77 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.52%. Wendy’s’s payout ratio is 119.05%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on WEN shares. Argus raised shares of Wendy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Wendy’s from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Wendy’s from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Wendy’s currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.44.

Insider Transactions at Wendy’s

In related news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Wendy’s news, Director Matthew H. Peltz sold 443,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total value of $10,099,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,732,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,874,613.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 529,417 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.73, for a total transaction of $12,033,648.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,176,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $481,338,503.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Wendy’s Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development segments. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

See Also

