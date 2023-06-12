Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Receives $631.31 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $631.31.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $670.00 to $620.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $650.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $660.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $693.00 to $670.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

Insider Transactions at Thermo Fisher Scientific

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total value of $855,712.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,586,110.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $545.22, for a total value of $5,452,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 141,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $77,055,942.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.82, for a total transaction of $855,712.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,586,110.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific Stock Performance

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TMO. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 873 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $481,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Eads & Heald Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Eads & Heald Wealth Management now owns 5,529 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,045,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $564,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.0% during the first quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 614 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Sage Rhino Capital LLC grew its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 723 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded up $1.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $520.01. 214,071 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,461,878. Thermo Fisher Scientific has a 12 month low of $475.77 and a 12 month high of $611.06. The firm has a market cap of $200.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.78, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $544.57 and a 200 day moving average of $554.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported $5.03 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.03. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.67 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 13.75%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific will post 23.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.13%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and biopharma services in the United States and internationally. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases; and solutions include biosciences, genetic sciences, clinical next-generation sequencing, bio production to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

