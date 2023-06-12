Timothy M. Haley Sells 903 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) Director Timothy M. Haley sold 903 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $383,775.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Timothy M. Haley also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 30th, Timothy M. Haley sold 2,359 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.39, for a total value of $944,520.01.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Timothy M. Haley sold 7,147 shares of Netflix stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.28, for a total value of $2,389,099.16.

Netflix Trading Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $420.45. 1,511,121 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,367,354. The stock has a market capitalization of $186.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.26. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $164.28 and a 52 week high of $425.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $350.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $331.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 18th. The Internet television network reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by $0.05. Netflix had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 20.43%. The business had revenue of $8.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.18 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Netflix in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Netflix from $405.00 to $440.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Benchmark reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup increased their target price on Netflix from $395.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.06.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Netflix by 156.3% in the first quarter. Baldrige Asset Management LLC now owns 82 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Yarbrough Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

About Netflix

(Get Rating)

Netflix, Inc engages in providing entertainment services. It also offers a broad set of activities for leisure time, entertainment video, video gaming, and other sources of entertainment. It operates through the United States and International geographic segments. The company was founded by Marc Randolph and Wilmot Reed Hastings on August 29, 1997 and is headquartered in Los Gatos, CA.

Featured Articles

