TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Andrei Karkar Acquires 3,997,519 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

TMC the metals Stock Performance

TMC opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.

TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals

TMC the metals Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in TMC the metals during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in shares of TMC the metals in the first quarter worth $27,000. Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of TMC the metals during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.

