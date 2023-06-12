TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC) Director Andrei Karkar Acquires 3,997,519 Shares

TMC the metals company Inc. (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) Director Andrei Karkar acquired 3,997,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.75 per share, with a total value of $2,998,139.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 55,953,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,965,121.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
TMC the metals Stock Performance
TMC opened at $0.88 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.77 and its 200 day moving average is $0.84. TMC the metals company Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.51 and a fifty-two week high of $1.61.
TMC the metals (NASDAQ:TMC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that TMC the metals company Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On TMC the metals
TMC the metals Company Profile
TMC the metals company Inc, a deep-sea minerals exploration company, focuses on the collection, processing, and refining of polymetallic nodules found on the seafloor in the Clarion Clipperton Zone (CCZ) in the south-west of San Diego, California. The company primarily explores for nickel, cobalt, copper, and manganese products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on TMC the metals (TMC)
- Is it Time to Take Harley Davidson For a Ride
- EV Charging Solutions: GM’s Move Reflects Industry Challenges
- This Historical Indicator Makes Buffett’s Bank Of America A Buy
- 3 High-Short-Interest Stocks Spark Potential Opportunities
- Is the Biotech Industry (IBB) Poised For A Major Breakout?
Receive News & Ratings for TMC the metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMC the metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.