Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 1,643 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JLL. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $216,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in the third quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 17.4% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 37,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,995,000 after acquiring an additional 5,583 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 375.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,675,000 after acquiring an additional 18,208 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the third quarter valued at about $1,275,000. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle stock traded down $1.30 on Monday, reaching $151.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 102,722 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,412. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.93 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $139.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $156.09. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a 52 week low of $123.00 and a 52 week high of $191.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Jones Lang LaSalle had a return on equity of 10.30% and a net margin of 2.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.47 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 13.83 earnings per share for the current year.

JLL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $200.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Jones Lang LaSalle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $201.17.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

