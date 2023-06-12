Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 487 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,990 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,164,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EOG. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,571,626 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,985,558,000 after acquiring an additional 584,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in EOG Resources by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,826,112 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,661,238,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,209 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in EOG Resources by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,551,976 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,493,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321,754 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,972,949 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $779,089,000 after acquiring an additional 503,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,009,901 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $478,102,000 after acquiring an additional 760,594 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $147.00 to $138.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.33.

EOG Resources Price Performance

Shares of EOG traded down $2.34 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $113.91. 2,153,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,629,690. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $92.16 and a 52-week high of $150.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $115.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.01. The company has a market cap of $66.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.54.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The energy exploration company reported $2.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.27. EOG Resources had a net margin of 33.83% and a return on equity of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $6.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $4.00 EPS. EOG Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 17th will be issued a $0.825 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 14th. This represents a $3.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.64%.

Insider Activity at EOG Resources

In related news, COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total transaction of $579,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 149,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,344,464.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

EOG Resources Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad, and Other International geographical segments. The Other International segment includes China and Canada operations. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

