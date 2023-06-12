Townsquare Capital LLC Acquires 969 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 13.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,445 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 969 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% in the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $158.87. 163,382 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,179. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $153.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.37. The firm has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $139.28 and a 52 week high of $212.62.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $500.76 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 23.71% and a net margin of 17.24%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JKHY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. TheStreet lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $185.00 to $164.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $175.45.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Laura G. Kelly bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $145.29 per share, for a total transaction of $145,290.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $145.51 per share, with a total value of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,594.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

