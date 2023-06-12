Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 27.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,719 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PNC. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Affiance Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the third quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. 82.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PNC traded down $1.78 during trading on Monday, reaching $127.15. The stock had a trading volume of 1,782,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,602,015. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.31 and a fifty-two week high of $176.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $141.69. The stock has a market cap of $50.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.73, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

The PNC Financial Services Group ( NYSE:PNC Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 13.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.29 earnings per share. The PNC Financial Services Group’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 18th were issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 17th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, with a total value of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,111. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Alvarado acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $123.89 per share, for a total transaction of $123,890.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $136,279. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Bryan Scott Salesky acquired 400 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.10 per share, for a total transaction of $50,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 410 shares in the company, valued at $52,111. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PNC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $165.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $175.00 to $151.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.04.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

