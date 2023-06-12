Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 19.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,807 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 6,942 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 85.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Affiance Financial LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rock Creek Group LP lifted its holdings in General Motors by 108.1% during the 3rd quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 1,384 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

General Motors Stock Performance

General Motors stock traded up $0.44 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $36.67. 8,726,723 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,967,646. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.33 and a 12-month high of $43.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.33. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.25.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.68. The company had revenue of $39.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.38 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 5.84% and a return on equity of 15.74%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. General Motors’s payout ratio is 5.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson bought 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GM shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of General Motors from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $45.00 to $42.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $46.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Motors has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.81.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts and in providing software-enabled services and subscriptions. It operates through the following segments: GMNA, GMI, Cruise, and GM Financial. The company was founded by William C.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.