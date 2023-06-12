Townsquare Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Haleon plc (NYSE:HLN – Get Rating) by 35.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 206,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,261 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Haleon were worth $1,650,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Haleon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CKW Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Haleon by 1,052.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 4,126 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new position in shares of Haleon during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. 6.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Haleon Price Performance

NYSE:HLN traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $8.11. 1,641,113 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,369,539. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200-day moving average is $8.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Haleon plc has a 1-year low of $5.59 and a 1-year high of $9.05.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Haleon ( NYSE:HLN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Haleon plc will post 0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HLN. Argus raised Haleon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Investec initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Haleon in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $364.00.

Haleon Profile

Haleon plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of various consumer healthcare products in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides oral health, pain relief, respiratory health, digestive health, and other products, as well as vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

