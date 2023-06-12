Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 14,521 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating) by 33.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 57,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,521 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Grocery Outlet were worth $1,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Grocery Outlet by 51.3% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,868 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 38.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 55,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 15,389 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $242,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Grocery Outlet by 120.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 22,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 134,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Grocery Outlet in the first quarter valued at about $1,166,000. 97.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Grocery Outlet alerts:

Grocery Outlet Price Performance

NASDAQ GO traded up $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $28.88. 523,568 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 950,465. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 41.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.01. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $25.71 and a fifty-two week high of $46.37. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $29.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.08.

Insider Activity

Grocery Outlet ( NASDAQ:GO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $965.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $948.49 million. Grocery Outlet had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 1.81%. Research analysts expect that Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Luke D. Thompson sold 1,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $39,331.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,894.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Eric J. Jr. Lindberg sold 202,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.21, for a total value of $6,123,355.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 111,631 shares in the company, valued at $3,372,372.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 289,876 shares of company stock valued at $8,734,947 over the last quarter. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GO shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Grocery Outlet from $38.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Craig Hallum downgraded Grocery Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Grocery Outlet from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Grocery Outlet in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Grocery Outlet Profile

(Get Rating)

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. engages in the operation of retail stores in the United States. It offers name-brand consumables and fresh products through a network of independently operated stores. The company was founded by Jim Read in 1946 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:GO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Grocery Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grocery Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.