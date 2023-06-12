Townsquare Capital LLC Buys 4,007 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 160.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,007 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Hodges Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chubb by 42.1% during the fourth quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after acquiring an additional 3,998 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 2,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in Chubb by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp bought a new position in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 119,904 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,463,000 after purchasing an additional 2,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.12% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have issued reports on CB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Chubb from $239.00 to $241.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Atlantic Securities increased their target price on Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Chubb from $259.00 to $242.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Citigroup raised Chubb from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Chubb from $237.00 to $221.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $243.54.

Insider Transactions at Chubb

Chubb Stock Performance

In other news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.73, for a total value of $189,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,748,808.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock traded down $0.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $190.85. 1,190,802 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,788,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $197.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $207.11. Chubb Limited has a 1 year low of $173.78 and a 1 year high of $231.37.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $4.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.37 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 11.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Chubb Limited will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

Chubb Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. This is a boost from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.61%.

Chubb Profile

Chubb Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

