Townsquare Capital LLC Decreases Position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS)

Townsquare Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PULS – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,984 shares of the company’s stock after selling 280 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF were worth $1,472,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PULS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $133,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $354,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 24.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 101,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,984,000 after buying an additional 20,125 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $245,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF by 61.4% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 69,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,430,000 after buying an additional 26,514 shares during the period.

PULS traded up $0.04 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.22. 372,470 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,006,917. PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $48.88 and a 1-year high of $49.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $49.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.23.

The PGIM Ultra Short Bond ETF (PULS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the ICE BofAML USD Libor 3 Month index. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that specializes in short-term, high-credit-quality debt securities denominated in US dollars. The fund seeks total return that is consistent with capital preservation.

