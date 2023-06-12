Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Townsquare Capital LLC raised its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 60,816 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Gladius Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 794.5% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Avantor in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. 88.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Avantor alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Avantor

In other Avantor news, EVP Christophe Couturier sold 1,498 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $31,727.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 98,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,089,407. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Avantor Stock Performance

Shares of AVTR traded up $0.57 on Monday, reaching $20.20. 3,775,723 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,737,490. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market cap of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.63. Avantor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.91 and a 52-week high of $32.76.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.01. Avantor had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 8.41%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. Avantor’s revenue was down 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avantor from $30.00 to $27.00 in a report on Sunday, April 30th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, May 1st. Barclays dropped their target price on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Avantor from $27.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.75.

Avantor Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Avantor, Inc engages in providing mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, and advanced technologies and applied materials industries. It sells materials, equipment, instrumentation, and offers specialty procurement. The firm operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Avantor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avantor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.