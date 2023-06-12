Townsquare Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,089 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,413 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PJT Partners worth $1,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PJT. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in PJT Partners by 133.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 431 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in PJT Partners in the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

PJT Partners Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PJT traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $71.68. 85,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 207,417. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a PE ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day moving average is $73.87. PJT Partners Inc. has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $83.17.

PJT Partners Dividend Announcement

PJT Partners ( NYSE:PJT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $200.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.56 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 17.00% and a net margin of 8.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PJT Partners Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on PJT. JMP Securities upped their price target on PJT Partners from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PJT Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of advisory-investment solutions. It specializes in strategic advisory, shareholder engagement, restructuring and special situations and private fund advisory and placement services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.