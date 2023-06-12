Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.15 Million Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 24,167 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $1,146,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the first quarter worth about $97,000.

Get First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF alerts:

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Price Performance

LMBS remained flat at $47.83 during midday trading on Monday. 290,828 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 642,436. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $48.65. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.97 and its 200-day moving average is $47.91.

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $1.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 23rd.

(Get Rating)

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.