Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY) by 8.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Romano Brothers AND Company bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Royal Bank of Canada by 454.5% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

Royal Bank of Canada Stock Performance

NYSE:RY traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $92.49. The stock had a trading volume of 197,911 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,100. Royal Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of $83.63 and a twelve month high of $104.72. The stock has a market cap of $128.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.15, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89.

Royal Bank of Canada Increases Dividend

Royal Bank of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Rating ) (TSE:RY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.07 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $9.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 15.36% and a net margin of 15.27%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 8.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $0.996 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 25th. This is an increase from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.99. This represents a $3.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.31%. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Royal Bank of Canada in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays cut Royal Bank of Canada from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, CIBC cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.17.

Royal Bank of Canada Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY – Get Rating) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.