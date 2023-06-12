Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.30 Million Stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,129 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,266 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Corteva were worth $1,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CTVA. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 420.1% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 37,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,178,000 after purchasing an additional 30,605 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its stake in Corteva by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 94,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,432,000 after purchasing an additional 2,662 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Corteva by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 146,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,409,000 after buying an additional 40,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of Corteva in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $799,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.45% of the company’s stock.

CTVA traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $57.09. 1,523,246 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,187,454. Corteva, Inc. has a one year low of $50.03 and a one year high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The firm had revenue of $4.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.04%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CTVA shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. OTR Global cut shares of Corteva to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $78.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corteva has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.44.

Corteva, Inc engages in the provision of seed and crop protection solutions, which focus on the agriculture industry and contributing to food supply. It operates through the Seed and Crop Protection segments. The Seed segment is involved in developing and supplying advanced germplasm and traits that produce yield for farms.

