Townsquare Capital LLC Has $1.38 Million Stock Position in Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 58.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,120 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $1,381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in shares of Suncor Energy during the 4th quarter worth $217,000. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 18,131 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $575,000 after buying an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Suncor Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,289 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 5,512,745 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $156,068,000 after buying an additional 1,712,735 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SU shares. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Scotiabank lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$52.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Suncor Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.57.

Suncor Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SU traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $29.71. 3,724,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,698,986. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.98 billion, a PE ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.28. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $9.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.87 billion. Suncor Energy had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 26.90%. Equities research analysts expect that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Suncor Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.384 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

About Suncor Energy

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company in Canada and internationally. It operates through Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing segments. The Oil Sands segment explores, develops, and produces bitumen, synthetic crude oil, and related products. This segment also engages in syncrude oil sands mining and upgrading operations; and marketing, supply, transportation, and risk management of crude oil, natural gas, power, and byproducts.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.