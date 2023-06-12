Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,508 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $1,318,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SCHF. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Equity ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,086,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 19,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 766 shares during the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 207,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,692,000 after purchasing an additional 18,265 shares during the last quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 252,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.1% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 23,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after purchasing an additional 12,246 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded up $0.09 on Monday, hitting $35.70. 1,225,426 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,934,707. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.38. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.40 and a 1-year high of $36.03.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

