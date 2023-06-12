Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS – Get Rating) by 31.9% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 19,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,802 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in WNS were worth $1,587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WNS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WNS by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 811,077 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,879,000 after purchasing an additional 414,613 shares during the period. Premier Fund Managers Ltd increased its holdings in shares of WNS by 662.8% during the 4th quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 163,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,035,000 after buying an additional 141,842 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in WNS by 108.5% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 254,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $20,820,000 after purchasing an additional 132,400 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in WNS in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,624,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of WNS during the 4th quarter worth $9,346,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $74.04. 141,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 222,573. WNS has a twelve month low of $68.13 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.18.

WNS ( NYSE:WNS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.06. WNS had a net margin of 11.22% and a return on equity of 21.68%. The business had revenue of $305.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.96 million. On average, research analysts forecast that WNS will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on WNS. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of WNS in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of WNS from $97.00 to $109.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of WNS in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.78.

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

