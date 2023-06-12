Townsquare Capital LLC Increases Stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) by 17.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. were worth $1,263,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Beverly Hills Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. Prio Wealth Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. during the fourth quarter worth $320,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 21,100.0% during the fourth quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $346,227,000 after buying an additional 16,245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its stake in Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 647,793 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $122,135,000 after buying an additional 72,842 shares during the last quarter. 82.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total value of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, VP Joel D. Cavaness sold 33,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.57, for a total transaction of $7,011,981.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 135,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,464,431.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Richard C. Cary sold 3,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.62, for a total value of $697,254.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,113,961.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 100,603 shares of company stock worth $21,171,115. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Stock Up 0.6 %

NYSE AJG traded up $1.18 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $208.05. 354,410 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 883,308. The company has a 50 day moving average of $206.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $196.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 52-week low of $148.24 and a 52-week high of $219.23. The firm has a market cap of $44.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.38, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.70.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.03. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a return on equity of 18.86% and a net margin of 13.22%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 40.82%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. VNET Group reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $228.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $215.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.71.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co engages in the provision of insurance brokerage, consulting, and third-party claims settlement and administration services. It operates through the following business segments: Brokerage, Risk Management, and Corporate. The Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Featured Stories

