Townsquare Capital LLC Invests $1.27 Million in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 23,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,273,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moran Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $437,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 28,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after buying an additional 9,505 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,449,000 after buying an additional 20,667 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 232.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 20,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 958.3% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 69,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after buying an additional 63,046 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ VONG traded up $0.73 on Monday, reaching $68.72. The stock had a trading volume of 672,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 787,121. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.33. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $51.98 and a 1 year high of $68.73. The company has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.00 and a beta of 1.08.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 24th were issued a $0.128 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

