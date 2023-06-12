Townsquare Capital LLC Lowers Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,777 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,313 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirador Capital Partners LP boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 6,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 40,939 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,848,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 36,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,659,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Index Fund Advisors Inc. now owns 50,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 3,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SCHX stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $51.08. 1,058,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,575,690. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a one year low of $41.20 and a one year high of $51.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.01.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

