Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 1,037 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Townsquare Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Instruments by 993.8% during the 3rd quarter. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. My Personal CFO LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Elequin Securities LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Texas Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $185.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $205.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $179.57.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN traded up $2.52 during trading on Monday, reaching $173.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,194,117 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,108,748. The company has a current ratio of 5.17, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.03. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $144.46 and a 12 month high of $186.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $171.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $173.51.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.09. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 42.33% and a return on equity of 56.40%. The company had revenue of $4.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.73%.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design and manufacture of semiconductors. It operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment includes semiconductors change real-world signals, such as sound, temperature, pressure or images, by conditioning them, amplifying them and often converting them to a stream of digital data that can be processed by other semiconductors, such as embedded processors.

Featured Articles

