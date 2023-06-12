Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 16,256 Shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK)

Townsquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of FS KKR Capital Corp. (NYSE:FSK – Get Rating) by 26.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,626 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,256 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in FS KKR Capital were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in FS KKR Capital by 292.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,037,000 after buying an additional 500,218 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,937,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,908,000 after purchasing an additional 396,674 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of FS KKR Capital by 252.3% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 489,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,499,000 after purchasing an additional 350,879 shares in the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,911,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FS KKR Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $4,925,000. Institutional investors own 41.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FSK traded down $0.18 on Monday, reaching $19.67. 1,347,451 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,025,645. FS KKR Capital Corp. has a 12 month low of $16.70 and a 12 month high of $22.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.84. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of 81.83 and a beta of 1.40.

FS KKR Capital ( NYSE:FSK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.03. FS KKR Capital had a net margin of 3.89% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The business had revenue of $456.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.57 million. As a group, research analysts predict that FS KKR Capital Corp. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be issued a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.01%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. FS KKR Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 1,066.67%.

In other news, Director Barbara Adams bought 3,572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.08 per share, for a total transaction of $68,153.76. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $312,663.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $21.00 to $21.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of FS KKR Capital from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of FS KKR Capital from $18.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of FS KKR Capital in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, FS KKR Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.25.

FS KKR Capital Corp investment company located in US with an EBITDA of $25 to $100 million. The fund focus on Broad range of sectors. It participates in debt and buyout capital transactions.

