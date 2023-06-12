Townsquare Capital LLC Purchases 24,237 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) by 109.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 46,343 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 24,237 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,609,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHOP. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new position in Shopify during the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. 56.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $3.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.07. 19,101,617 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,329,330. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.19. The stock has a market cap of $83.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -42.88 and a beta of 2.03. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $65.62. The company has a current ratio of 6.71, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Shopify Inc. will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on SHOP. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Shopify in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Friday, May 5th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on Shopify from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Shopify from $60.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.63.

About Shopify

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

