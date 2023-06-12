Townsquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 23,321 shares of the medical device company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,366 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Globus Medical were worth $1,732,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 439 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 160.1% during the fourth quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 450 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the third quarter worth $200,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 86.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Globus Medical by 192.9% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 820 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Globus Medical

In related news, Director Dan Lemaitre sold 43,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.98, for a total value of $2,475,781.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $615,384. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Globus Medical Stock Up 1.8 %

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price target on Globus Medical from $82.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Globus Medical in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Globus Medical in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered Globus Medical from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $83.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.50.

Globus Medical stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $56.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,378,249. Globus Medical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $80.04. The company has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.25.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical device company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $276.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.32 earnings per share for the current year.

About Globus Medical



Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. It offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional pain management solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Further Reading

