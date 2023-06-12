Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 190 Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Townsquare Capital LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,067 shares of the company’s stock after selling 190 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $1,160,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5,441.9% in the 4th quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,931,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,335,842,000 after acquiring an additional 6,806,828 shares during the last quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6,569.1% in the 3rd quarter. Continental Investors Services Inc. now owns 1,441,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,380,000 after acquiring an additional 1,420,235 shares during the last quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 137.4% in the 4th quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,228,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,899,000 after acquiring an additional 710,995 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 12,941,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,946,447,000 after acquiring an additional 690,235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 9,707,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,855,938,000 after acquiring an additional 567,444 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA VTI traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $215.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,841,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,931,240. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $205.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $201.45. The stock has a market cap of $296.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

