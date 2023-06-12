Townsquare Capital LLC Sells 980 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Townsquare Capital LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 3.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 980 shares during the period. Townsquare Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,745,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 72.1% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 11,841 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $808,000 after purchasing an additional 4,959 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 83.6% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 23,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,693,000 after buying an additional 10,470 shares during the period. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 13,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after buying an additional 928 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 38.1% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 236,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $17,406,000 after buying an additional 65,200 shares during the period. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

EFA traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.72. 10,929,177 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,825,773. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $54.61 and a 1-year high of $74.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $72.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $70.23.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

