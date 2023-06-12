Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Comerica (NYSE:CMA)

Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 18,137 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 89% compared to the typical daily volume of 9,606 call options.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CMA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $83.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Comerica in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised shares of Comerica from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $84.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Comerica from $85.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Comerica currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $67.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CMA. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Comerica by 639.7% in the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $25,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new stake in Comerica in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comerica in the first quarter valued at $28,000. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Comerica Stock Performance

CMA traded down $1.08 on Monday, hitting $41.00. The company had a trading volume of 4,379,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,810,575. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.25. Comerica has a 1-year low of $28.40 and a 1-year high of $87.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.15.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.13. Comerica had a return on equity of 24.34% and a net margin of 30.16%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Comerica will post 8.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comerica Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.93%.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance, and Other. The Commercial Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

