Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ) PT Raised to C$6.00 at TD Securities

Transat A.T. (TSE:TRZ – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by TD Securities from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TRZ. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Transat A.T. from C$3.25 to C$3.50 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Friday. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Transat A.T. from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Monday, June 5th.

Shares of TRZ stock opened at C$4.72 on Friday. Transat A.T. has a 1 year low of C$2.50 and a 1 year high of C$4.94. The company has a market cap of C$7.60 million, a PE ratio of -0.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$3.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16,969.40, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Transat A.T. Inc operates as an integrated international tourism company in the Americas and Europe. The company offers vacation packages, hotel stays, and air travel services under the Transat and Air Transat brands to approximately 60 destinations in approximately 25 countries. It also operates outgoing tours; and involved in the retail distribution activities, such as providing advice to travelers.

