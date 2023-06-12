Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Major Shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc Sells 32,693 Shares

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 32,693 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.82, for a total transaction of $321,045.26. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,417,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $72,836,206.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Azzurro Capital Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 7th, Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of Travelzoo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38.

Travelzoo Price Performance

Shares of TZOO stock traded up $0.34 on Monday, hitting $9.88. 13,764 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 100,212. The firm has a market cap of $153.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $10.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.96.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Travelzoo

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.46 million. Travelzoo had a net margin of 10.78% and a return on equity of 220.30%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 2,055.1% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 204,739 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,432,000 after buying an additional 195,239 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 379,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,679,000 after buying an additional 69,692 shares in the last quarter. Aristides Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $151,000. Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 4th quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo in the 1st quarter worth $131,000. 28.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

