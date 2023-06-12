TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (TPVG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40 on June 30th

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (NYSE:TPVG – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the investment management company on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a payout ratio of 90.4% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Analysts expect TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 82.5%.

NYSE TPVG traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $12.13. The company had a trading volume of 264,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,635. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.20 and a 200 day moving average of $11.54. TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $14.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $429.37 million, a P/E ratio of -21.68 and a beta of 1.74.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH reduced their price target on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $14.50 to $13.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC from $13.50 to $11.50 in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, 92 Resources reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC in a research report on Tuesday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.75.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the second quarter worth $25,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,895 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC by 112.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,271 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.93% of the company’s stock.

TriplePoint Venture Growth BDC Corp. (the “Company“) is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company that has elected to be regulated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. It was formed to expand the venture growth stage business segment of its sponsor, TriplePoint Capital LLC (“TriplePoint Capital“).

