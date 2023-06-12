Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Sunday.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. TheStreet lowered Trustmark from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Trustmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.17.

Trustmark Trading Down 2.4 %

TRMK traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $22.51. 85,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 322,299. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83. Trustmark has a one year low of $20.28 and a one year high of $38.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 0.78. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.26.

Trustmark Dividend Announcement

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.76 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. Trustmark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.93%.

Insider Activity at Trustmark

In other news, Director Richard H. Puckett bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $20.40 per share, with a total value of $40,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,837 shares in the company, valued at $833,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Trustmark by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,946,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,763,000 after purchasing an additional 24,265 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Trustmark by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,901,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Trustmark by 772.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 203,963 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,939,000 after purchasing an additional 180,574 shares in the last quarter. Tanglewood Legacy Advisors LLC bought a new position in Trustmark in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Finally, Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Trustmark by 6,200.0% in the fourth quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 228,690 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after purchasing an additional 225,060 shares in the last quarter. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trustmark

(Get Rating)

Trustmark Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking, wealth management and insurance solutions. It operates through the following segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The General Banking segment offers traditional banking products and service. The Wealth Management segment provides integrated financial services and traditional banking products and services, such as private banking, money management, full-service brokerage, financial planning, personal and institutional trust, and retirement services.

