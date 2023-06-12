Two Sigma Advisers LP Boosts Position in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,204,555 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419,300 shares during the quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 1.13% of Bloom Energy worth $42,151,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 566,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,669,000 after purchasing an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $337,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.1% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 63,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 4,781 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Bloom Energy by 53.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 76,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after acquiring an additional 26,537 shares during the period. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bloom Energy in the first quarter worth $1,016,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $30.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, May 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Bloom Energy from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Bloom Energy from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $27.91.

Bloom Energy Price Performance

Insider Transactions at Bloom Energy

NYSE:BE traded up $1.71 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.85. 11,550,240 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,603,013. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $16.05 and its 200-day moving average is $19.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.40 and a beta of 2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.10. Bloom Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $12.33 and a 1-year high of $31.47.

In other news, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Shawn Marie Soderberg sold 6,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.04, for a total value of $117,278.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,295,910.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Glen Griffiths sold 2,122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.03, for a total transaction of $38,259.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 403,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,275,068.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 248,564 shares of company stock valued at $4,223,800. 8.81% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Rating)

Bloom Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and installation of a solid oxide fuel-cell based power generation platform. Its product, Bloom Energy Server, converts standard low-pressure natural gas or biogas into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. The company was founded by K.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.