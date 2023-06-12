Two Sigma Advisers LP Cuts Stake in Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR)

Two Sigma Advisers LP lowered its position in shares of Permian Resources Co. (NASDAQ:PR – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,423,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 354,900 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned about 0.79% of Permian Resources worth $41,577,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Permian Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. UMB Bank n.a. purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Permian Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PR traded down $0.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $10.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,294,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,040. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 4.53. Permian Resources Co. has a 1 year low of $5.08 and a 1 year high of $12.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $616.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $673.26 million. Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. Research analysts forecast that Permian Resources Co. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 15th. Permian Resources’s payout ratio is 10.70%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Permian Resources from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Cowen raised Permian Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Mizuho increased their target price on Permian Resources from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Permian Resources from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.00.

Permian Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It also focuses on driving sustainable returns through the responsible acquisition, optimization, and development of crude oil. The company was founded on October 6, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

