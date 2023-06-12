Two Sigma Advisers LP Has $33.69 Million Stake in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 191,900 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.26% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $33,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 91.2% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 218 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates during the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 282.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 424 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 430 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 85.2% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 437 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Jack Henry & Associates

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett bought 2,000 shares of Jack Henry & Associates stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,376,594.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $145.51 per share, for a total transaction of $291,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,950 shares in the company, valued at $5,376,594.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Laura G. Kelly purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $145.29 per share, with a total value of $145,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,352,826.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

JKHY stock traded up $1.22 on Monday, hitting $159.11. The company had a trading volume of 353,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 670,977. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.37. The stock has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.63. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $139.28 and a 12-month high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The technology company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.24% and a return on equity of 23.71%. The company had revenue of $508.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $500.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 25th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 43.51%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JKHY. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $181.00 to $176.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $188.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Bank of America began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $156.00 price target for the company. UBS Group upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $175.45.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a financial technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer and member information.

